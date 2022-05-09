Emporians in the
Kansas Music Hall of Fame
How many Emporia acts can you name in the Kansas Music Hall of Fame? Ronnie Mills with Wichita’s SlateCreek band will join:
F Elk River Biscuit and Gravy Band – inducted in 2017
F Eric and the Norsemen – inducted in 2006
F Green River Ordinance – inducted in 2010
F Kelley Hunt – inducted in 2006; Emporia native but
listed as Lawrence
