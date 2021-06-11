Charles W. Walters of Emporia died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Emporia Place in Emporia surrounded by family. He was 86.
Charlie was born on April 18, 1935 in Lebanon, Missouri the son of Joe and Ruby Massey Walters. He married Edna Marie Forgey on April 17, 1955 in Lebanon, Missouri. She died on May 23, 2009 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Kim (Webb) Nifong and Kellie (Ron) Carlson both of Emporia; grandchildren, Jay (Hilary) Carlson, Lynsey (Paul) Jager, Brian (Nicki) Guild, and Stephanie (Casey) Matile; great-grandchildren, Colin Matile, Ty Matile, Brooklyn Guild, Charlee Guild, Tommy Jager, Olivia Jager, Greer Carlson, and Elle Carlson; sister, Wanda (Donald) Myers of Lebanon, Missouri; sister-in-law, Paula Walters of Lebanon, Missouri; loving companion for many years Beverly Miller of Emporia.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna Marie Walters; and brothers, Kenneth and Donald Walters.
Charlie and his wife Edna owned and operated Dryer’s Shoe Store in downtown Emporia for 48 years before retiring in December of 2010. He was a member of Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church in Emporia.
A private family graveside service will be held at The Patio Garden at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to Hand in Hand Hospice or Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can send online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
