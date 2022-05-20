LYNDON — Chase County High School and Northern Heights High School participated in their regional track and field meet Thursday, held at Lyndon High School.
Chase County had a strong showing in the boys relay events, placing first in the 4x100 and 4x400.
The Northern Heights girls middle-distance runners also excelled on the track. Teagan Hines finished first in the 1600 meters and third in the 3200 meters. Teammate Aubrey Hinrichs placed fourth in the 800 meters.
Field events results were not immediately available.
Girls results
400 meters
3, Laura Koch, Chase County, 66.93.
800 meters
4, Aubrey Hinrichs, Northern Heights, 2:40.49.
1600 meters
1, Teagan Hines, Northern Heights, 5:58.61.
3200 meters
3, Hines, Northern Heights,13:49.20.
4x400 meter relay
4, Chase County (Koch-Kenzie Rogers-Grace Newland-Chayla Owen), 4:47.18.
4x800 meter relay
3, Chase County (Newland-Koch-Kinsea Glanville-Kadence Gerber), 12:34.08.
Boys results
100 meters
4, Brock Griffin, Chase County, 11.99.
200 meters
4, Mitch Budke, Chase County, 24.41.
400 meters
2, Griffin, Chase County, 53.25.
800 meters
1, Cooper Schroer. Chase County. 2:03.70.
1600 meters
3, Cooper Hamlin, Northern Heights, 4:54.43.
3200 meters
3, Hamlin, Northern Heights, 10:50.66.
4x100 meter relay
1, Chase County (Budke-Francis-Griffin-Kohlmeier)44.85.
4x400 meter relay
1, Chase County (Budke-Silus Hernandez-Kohlmeier-Griffin), 3:38.20.
2, Northern Heights (Jack Li-Jerrod Campbell-Hamlin-Braden Heins), 3:40.63.
