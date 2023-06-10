Laura Canady will join the staff of K-State Research and Extension – Flint Hills District as an Extension Nutrition Educator, effective May 30. Flint Hills District has offices in Council Grove and Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Canady’s primary office is in Council Grove.
Canady earned her bachelor’s degree in nutrition and foods from Texas State University. She has most recently been employed as a teacher’s aide for Council Grove Elementary School in Council Grove, Kansas.
More information about K-State Research and Extension Flint Hills District is available online at flinthills.k-state.edu. Contact Laura Canady via email at: lcanady@ksu.edu.
Nutrition Educators serve to meet the Kansas Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) mission of empowering low-income Kansans using evidence-based strategies to achieve healthy lives and reduce health disparities. Specific strategies include teaching children, adults, and families about meal planning, stretching limited food dollars, increasing physical activity, and safe food handling and preparation.
The role of K-State Research and Extension is to encourage the adoption of research-based information to improve the quality of life for Kansans. K-State Research and Extension is the short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service.
