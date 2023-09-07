USD 386 will be only the second school district in the state to team up with LifeWise Academy to bring religious learning programs to the school day when they program launches next week. The only other school in Kansas that currently offers this program is Prairie Hills School in Sabetha.
LifeWise Academy is a released-time religious instruction that was created in 2019 after the Supreme Court ruled in 1952 that released time religious programs were legal as long as the following criteria was met: 1) The program must be held off of school property; 2) The program is privately funded and 3) Students must have parental permission to attend.
The program will launch on Wednesday, September 13th and will take place at the First Baptist Church every Wednesday afternoon. Classes will take place from 1:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. with each grade participating for thirty minutes at a time. The classes will take place during teacher’s professional learning community (PLC) time so students will not be missing crucial direct instruction or any special classes such as music, PE or art.
A normal day in the Academy will have volunteers picking up students who are participating and walking them to the church where they will study the Bible, play games and learn how to apply positive character traits they are encountering. They will also be reading, writing, speaking, listening, working in groups, and using music and movement during the classroom time at LifeWise.
Once their 30-minute class is over, volunteers will be waiting to walk them back to the elementary where they will resume normal class time.
Although the doors will be opening next week, the journey to this point has not been a quick or easy process. A community group formed in August of 2022 to gauge the interest level of Madison residents. After reaching over 50 signatures a steering committee was formed and a meeting was held.
From there, they approached the school board and have reported and worked closely with them for months trying to make this a reality when they finally got approval in April to move forward with the program.
Since then, lots of work has been done, a board of directors has been established and teachers hired all while trying to actively raise money for their program.
Maria Luthi, along with husband Aaron, have been very instrumental in bringing this program to the Madison community and have been overwhelmed with the positive feedback it has received. “It’s been so inspiring to see our community come together and work as a team, building bridges for the sake of our children, who are the future of our community.” She would go on to say, “I’m so honored to invest in the youth of our community in a way that will impact eternity.”
The promoters of this program feel that while church attendance seems to be at an all-time low, mental health concerns like anxiety and depression are at all-time highs.
April Seaton, who will be serving as a teacher say, “What a joy to have a program that is known to positively impact students’ mental health as we sadly continue to see mental health on the rise.”
Board Member Denise Stewart is excited about the opportunity. “LifeWise is a unique and God inspired opportunity to bless children and families with the truth and hope of God’s word in a non-denominational setting.” Stewart has personally witnessed the positive changes in students’ attitudes, behavior and outlook when they understand they are loved unconditionally and that they have a purpose and a hope only Jesus can bring.
Melissa Harlan will also be serving on the board and believes that families in our community are what makes our community strong and families have communicated their desire for character education for their children that is Bible based. “God’s word will never return void and the opportunity to support children and families in a ‘during school hours’ way that is in line with their freedom and rights in our country is profound. I am humbled to support families in their desire for their children’s lives.”
Current board members for LifeWise are Aaron Luthi, Denise Stewart, John Young, Fr. Nic Jurgensmeyer, Melissa Harlan, Levi Seaton and Paul Clark.
Teaching for the academy will be April Seaton (2nd & 3rd Grade) and Maria Luthi (1‘st & 4th). The two of them will join together to teach the 5th Grade class.
Maria explains that the volunteers have been too many to list and represent many different churches, occupations and life stages and while they have had overwhelming support, they could still use more.
“We are still in need of financial donors as well has volunteers to help on Wednesday afternoons and could also use some substitute teacher,” Luthi said.
LifeWise Academy board members invite the community to a Prayer & Praise celebration at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. This event will take place at the First Baptist Church in Madison as a time to reflect, worship and pray about their new program before launch day.
For more information on how to get involved with this amazing opportunity, contact Aaron Luthi, acting Program Director at 620-437-6128.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.