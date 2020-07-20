Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Friday

Animal bite, 100 E. 12th Ave., 9:44 a.m.

Investigative case, 300 Melody Lane, 10:31 a.m.

Attempt to locate, 1000 East St., 4:37 p.m.

Assault, 1800 Merchant St., 8:39 p.m.

Juvenile problem, Information redacted

Traffic stop, 500 E. 6th Ave., 9:46 p.m.

Overdose, Information redacted

Saturday

Domestic disturbance, Information redacted

Welfare check, Information redacted

Parking problem, 800 Mechanic St., 11:58 a.m.

Traffic stop, 1300 Merchant St., 5:10 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, Information redacted

Sunday

Attempt to locate, 700 Market St., 9:45 a.m.

Criminal threat, 900 Sylvan St., 10:50 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, 600 E. 11th Ave., 1:58 p.m.

Animal welfare check, 500 S. Union St., 3:34 p.m.

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 6:51 p.m.

Assault, 100 Commercial St., 9:11 p.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Investigative case, 1000 Merchant St., 10:41 a.m.

Juvenile runaway, Information redacted

Agency assist, 500 Mechanic St., 1:25 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 2700 Road F, Americus, 4:45 p.m.

Injury accident, 1100 KTA, Cottonwood Falls, 5:38 p.m.

Saturday

Suspicious vehicle, 1000 Burlingame Road, 12:35 a.m.

Vicious animal, 200 Main St., Bushong, 8:54 a.m.

Unknown medical problem, Information redacted

Pedestrian hit and run, E. Highway 50 and I-35, Emporia, 6:22 p.m.

Pedestrian hit and run, 600 Road 240, Americus, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday

Pedestrian hit and run, Road 170 and Road F, Emporia, 7:00 a.m.

Grass fire, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 6:51 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Friday

Theft - Late report, 1300 Merchant St., 10:55 a.m.

Burglary - Late report, 500 Mechanic St., 11:23 a.m.

Littering, 800 Clark St., 12:34 p.m.

Burglary - Late report, 200 S. Constitution St., 3:36 p.m.

Theft - Late report, 400 W. 6th Ave., 7:13 p.m.

Sunday

Criminal damage, 2700 W. 30th Ave., 7:37 a.m.

Criminal damage, 1100 East St., 12:38 p.m.

Burglary - Late report, 1200 Triplett Dr., 10:32 p.m.

Sheriff

Saturday

Vehicle theft, 3200 Road H, Allen, 7:06 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.