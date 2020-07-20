Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Animal bite, 100 E. 12th Ave., 9:44 a.m.
Investigative case, 300 Melody Lane, 10:31 a.m.
Attempt to locate, 1000 East St., 4:37 p.m.
Assault, 1800 Merchant St., 8:39 p.m.
Juvenile problem, Information redacted
Traffic stop, 500 E. 6th Ave., 9:46 p.m.
Overdose, Information redacted
Saturday
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Welfare check, Information redacted
Parking problem, 800 Mechanic St., 11:58 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 Merchant St., 5:10 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Sunday
Attempt to locate, 700 Market St., 9:45 a.m.
Criminal threat, 900 Sylvan St., 10:50 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 600 E. 11th Ave., 1:58 p.m.
Animal welfare check, 500 S. Union St., 3:34 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 6:51 p.m.
Assault, 100 Commercial St., 9:11 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Investigative case, 1000 Merchant St., 10:41 a.m.
Juvenile runaway, Information redacted
Agency assist, 500 Mechanic St., 1:25 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2700 Road F, Americus, 4:45 p.m.
Injury accident, 1100 KTA, Cottonwood Falls, 5:38 p.m.
Saturday
Suspicious vehicle, 1000 Burlingame Road, 12:35 a.m.
Vicious animal, 200 Main St., Bushong, 8:54 a.m.
Unknown medical problem, Information redacted
Pedestrian hit and run, E. Highway 50 and I-35, Emporia, 6:22 p.m.
Pedestrian hit and run, 600 Road 240, Americus, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday
Pedestrian hit and run, Road 170 and Road F, Emporia, 7:00 a.m.
Grass fire, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 6:51 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Theft - Late report, 1300 Merchant St., 10:55 a.m.
Burglary - Late report, 500 Mechanic St., 11:23 a.m.
Littering, 800 Clark St., 12:34 p.m.
Burglary - Late report, 200 S. Constitution St., 3:36 p.m.
Theft - Late report, 400 W. 6th Ave., 7:13 p.m.
Sunday
Criminal damage, 2700 W. 30th Ave., 7:37 a.m.
Criminal damage, 1100 East St., 12:38 p.m.
Burglary - Late report, 1200 Triplett Dr., 10:32 p.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Vehicle theft, 3200 Road H, Allen, 7:06 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
