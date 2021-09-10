Northern Heights picked up a pair of sweeps over Chase County at home on Tuesday, winning 25-10, 25-17 in the first match and 25-23, 25-11 in the second.
The Wildcats improved to 5-2 on the season with the victories. They will take on Wabaunsee, Lebo and Central Heights in Lyndon Saturday.
Meanwhile, Chase County then went on to beat Madison 2-1 Thursday before then falling in the second match 2-1. Chase County will head to Lyndon next Tuesday Tuesday.
Madison beat Waverly 25-23, 25-7 and Hartford 25-17, 25-22 on Tuesday. Hartford knocked off Waverly 26-24, 25-21.
The Bulldogs will participate in a tournament in Eureka on Saturday. The Jaguars will play in the Flinthills Invitational on Saturday.
Olpe split with St. Marys on its home court on Tuesday, dropping the first match 25-17, 25-18 before taking the second 25-19, 13-25, 25-23 in a thrilling third set.
The Eagles are now 4-4 on the year. They will also play in Saturday’s tournament in Eureka.
