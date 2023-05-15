The Emporia Gazette
Olpe and Hartford high schools celebrated separate graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2023 Saturday morning.
Olpe High graduated 19 seniors and Hartford High graduated 18.
The graduation ceremonies were held at both high schools, and graduates were honored for their numerous academic achievements.
Congratulations, Class of 2023!
