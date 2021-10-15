The process of building leadership sometimes starts with retreating.
“We held our opening retreat, which was two full days,” said Jeanine McKenna, President/CEO of the Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau. “They will now be meeting every other week on Thursdays.”
McKenna is facilitating this year's Leadership Emporia Academy, as 17 people receive an in-depth look at the major elements which form the community.
Leadership programs in other cities mean networking with local movers and shakers. But Emporia's academy approach goes farther.
“We teach adaptive leadership,” McKenna said Thursday. “It is truly a professional development program that helps individuals learn how to work through adaptive challenges – challenges that we face every day, that just don't have a easy fix.”
That means an internal change, which McKenna says can help participants become engaged in all aspects of Lyon County living.
“Hopefully that helps them in the workplace, helps them in organizations and groups that they belong to, and at home,” McKenna said.
While the program is similar each year, McKenna said the sessions adjust to its membership. A steering committee meets on the academy's off weeks to plan the next agenda.
This fall marks the 34th Leadership Emporia Academy class. The program began in 1989. There was a time when two classes were held each year.
McKenna said all sessions are held at the Chamber office. This year's academy members will have five more sessions, concluding in mid-December.
The members of this year's Leadership Emporia Academy class are:
Jill Cook – Lyon County Sheriff's Office
LeLan Dains – Visit Emporia
Ashley Davis – SOS Child Advocacy Center
Andrea Elwood – Newman Regional Health Hand in Hand Hospice
Erika Fursman – CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness
Jared Germann – Emporia State Federal Credit Union
William Giesen – ESB Financial
Douglas Hes – USD 252 Southern Lyon County
Melissa Landis – Empower House Ministries
Scarlett Lowery – Dynamic Discs
Callie Lowry – Norfolk Iron & Metal
Michelle Margeson – Newman Regional Health
Kim McNeese – Flint Hills Technical College
Alex Mosakowski – Emporia Public Library
Andrea Pock - CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness
Leticia Rust – Emporia State University School of Business
Ryan Williams – ESB Financial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.