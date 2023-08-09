The Battle of the Badges is officially underway, as the Emporia Fire, Emporia Police, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Lyon County Emergency Communications Center compete for votes as local blood donors favorite first responder organization.
Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch said Battle of the Badges is a fun event for local first responders, which can get a little competitive year after year. Blood donors can vote for their choice of first responder organization during the event, including law enforcement, fire and EMS, or the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center.
The winner will be presented with a trophy signifying them as the winner of the Battle of the Badges, which dates back to 2005.
"We get to see the community and visit with people coming out," Koelsch said. "And yeah, we do enjoy the ribbing in that non-stress situation. It just makes it a wonderful event."
A blood donor himself for more than 12 years, Koelsch express the importance of donations when it comes to emergency situations.
"You never know when you'll be that person that needs that blood. I think that's really important," he said.
American Red Cross account manager Susan Faler said, after a summer of declining donations, the Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.
"The first two months of summer we were already 25,000 pints short of where we need to be," she said, noting that usually blood supplies dip during the summer anyway due to travel plans. "We get about 25% of our blood from students, so when they're not in school our blood supply goes down. Right now, we know we're really low, so we're asking people to come out and lend an arm and help us save some lives."
Faler said the goal this week is to collect around 219 pints of blood. Donations can help ensure trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment and people with lifelong blood disorders can get the blood they count on.
There are still a number of available appointment slots this week for those thinking about donating, with a ton of freebies and giveaways available to sweeten the deal.
The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of "Meg 2: The Trench" to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage. All who come to give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Additionally, a number of local businesses have stepped up to donate more than $400 in prizes. Those prizes include gift cards, gift baskets and more. Drawings will be made Friday, Faler said, and everyone who donates is eligible to win.
And, donors will also receive a limited edition Battle of the Badges T-shirt.
Koelsch said donating is easy and takes just a short amount of time.
"I give the Power Red," he said. "It is really easy. They actually give you saline because they're separating your red blood cells during the process. It just takes a little bit of time and it's painless. I encourage anyone who's eligible to donate."
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. (Use sponsor code EMPORIA to find this drive.)
Battle of the Badges continues at Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, 2023 W. 12th Ave., through Friday.
