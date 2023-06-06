UNBOUND Gravel brings people from all around the world to compete in gravel races across the Flint Hills. We took some time to speak with people at the Finish Line Party Saturday to find out where they were from, if they competed and how they heard about the race.
Becky Mantonya
Q: Where are you from?
A: I’m from Lincoln, Nebraska.
Q: Did you compete?
A: I did the 50-mile. This is my first time for UNBOUND.
Q: What got you into gravel racing?
A: I live up in Lincoln, Nebraska and I saw the start of Gravel Worlds about a half hour from my house and I’m like ‘Why are these riders doing this?’ and my husband said we should do it. So, that’s how we got started.
Q: How did you hear about UNBOUND Gravel?
A: I belong to a team, GirlsGetGritty, started by Angela Naeth, and we did a gravel camp here last weekend and I’m like “Ok, we will do it’ and then our team sponsor, American Classic tires, said they had a free entry and I’m like ‘Oh, I went to camp, I should come do UNBOUND’ and my husband said ‘Yes, do it.’ So here I am and I did it!
Q: What do you like about UNBOUND Gravel?
A: The people. Meeting the riders. It’s just beautiful country. My husband’s family is from southeast Kansas and Kansas is a great place and so I just wanted to enjoy the gravel and I’ve met so many amazing people that I feel like I have role models for the rest of my life.
Q: Would you participate again?
A: Yes, absolutely. I think next time I would want to try 100 but I would have to train for it. I’m a teacher and we just finished up the school year and it takes time. 50 I can handle; 100 is another story.
Jon Naaf
Q: Where are you from?
A: Manhattan, Kansas.
Q: Did you compete?
A: I did the 50. Two days at the Expo on my feet and the 50’s enough.
Q: What got you into gravel racing?
A: Bad knees. I got into bicycling because it was low impact and I realized after riding with some friends that I think I’m kind of good at this. And so I started competing in events and one thing led to another and it just kind of exploded from there.
Q: How did you hear about UNBOUND Gravel?
A: This is the grandaddy of them all. From back in the Dirty Kanza days this is the big one and we always wanted to do it. My first one was in 2017 and I did the 50 then. Got sixth, missed the podium but was pretty close. Then I did 100’s for several years and started doing 50’s lately because I’m old and worn out.
Q: What do you like about UNBOUND Gravel?
A: You guys have a great community. There is so much support here and that’s a big part of it. That’s the gravel family every place you go to. I’m wearing my pink jersey. My wife got breast cancer three years ago and she wasn’t able to ride so I decided to support people that were riding and that lead her to form this foundation [Pink Gravel]. The cycling community has been great to us, they were the first ones to step in and support us that way while she was going through all of that. … There’s two or three guys who are going to win every distance and I ain’t it. The rest of us are out there having fun. I always say there is a winner and the rest of us are champions. If you finish, you are a champion and we help each other and that’s what makes it great.
Q: Would you participate again?
A: Oh yeah. Always.
Cesar Lee
Q: Where are you from?
A: Michigan
Q: Did you compete?
A: First time. I did the 50.
Q: What got you into gravel racing?
A: I started around three years ago and I fell in love with it. At first, I only had a regular bike. That was three years ago in late 2020 when I started. I joined a group, a Filipino group, in 2021 and then in 2022 I got three different kinds of bikes. … All of the bikes at the same time. I fell in love and realized this is something I love to do, not only over here but also in my home country, the Philippines.
Q: How did you hear about UNBOUND Gravel?
A: Some of my friends did this last year and I heard a lot about how exciting it is. It’s like a global, international thing so it means a lot to me.
Q: What do you like about UNBOUND Gravel?
A: It’s so amazing, not only because of the race but the people you meet. People are so friendly, especially in the biking [community]. People can get a flat tire and a lot of people will pull over to help.
Q: Would you participate again?
A: I’m trying to!
Cheri Poderbarac
Q: Where are you from?
A: I’m from Emporia.
Q: Are you supporting someone?
A: This year I’m cheering on my friend so I’m down here to support her.
Q: What do you like about UNBOUND Gravel?
A: Really, just seeing all the different people from all over the world and the energy. Everybody is just so excited and they are hyped up and it’s just super fun to be a part of the whole experience.
Q: Would you participate again?
A: Absolutely.
Carter Leneke
Q: Where are you from?
A: Columbia, Missouri.
Q: Did you compete?
A: [I raced in] the 100.
Q: What got you into gravel racing?
A: My friend’s dad. He rode bikes too and then he got me on a bike as well and I started riding. [I was] 12 [and now I’m] 14.
Q: How did you hear about UNBOUND Gravel?
A: My friends. They went to it.
Q: What do you like about UNBOUND Gravel?
A: Everyone is suffering together. At the end, everyone feels like shit but I like that and we are all in it together.
Q: Would you participate again?
A: Right now, no, but maybe ask me later.
Carla Fessler
Q: Where are you from?
A: Emporia, Kansas.
Q: Did you compete?
A: I volunteered as support with Camp Alexander.
Q: Is this your first year volunteering?
A: I think this is our seventh or eighth volunteering with Camp Alexander. I think my favorite thing is meeting all of the new faces, and they’re always so kind. It just makes it, not work. It makes it fun.
Q: Have you ever ridden UNBOUND?
A: No. I was going to. We bought bikes one year, but we decided biking wasn’t for us. But watching and helping is!
Mai Tinashe Wezhira
Q: Where are you from?
A: New York City
Q: Did you compete?
A: I did the 50 this year. My ride this year was fabulous; it was actually joyful. It was not like last year, where we had the rain. We beat the rain, which was awesome.
Q: How did you hear about UNBOUND Gravel?
A: I learned about UNBOUND from GU Energy Labs, and at that time I was sponsored by them. They said, ‘We have some some entries, does anyone want one?’ And I was like, ‘Sure!’ But I didn’t know what it was.
Q: Would you participate again?
A: Of course! I want to come back every year. Yes, definitely. Last year, I was able to bring 10 women with me and this year again, it’s about 10 women from NYC. Next year I hope to bring another group of women with me again.
Mana Morihiro
Q: Where are you from?
A: Japan
Q: Did you compete?
A: I did the 100. It’s my first time.
Q: How did you hear about UNBOUND Gravel?
A: My friends told me about the ride, but my bike broke a month ago. I didn’t get much time on the bike.
Q: Would you participate again?
A: Yes, definitely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.