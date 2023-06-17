Hailey King, Ella Hansen and Holyn Handley are tied for first place in the women's competition at the Dynamic Discs Open heading into Sunday's finals.
All three pros are 11 under par after two rounds.
Missy Gannon is 10 under and Deann Carey and Kristin Tattar are both nine under par.
On the men's side, Tristan Tanner has taken a lead with 13 under par. Calvin Heimburg sits at -11 and Emerson Keith, Joel Freeman, Matthew Orum, Parker Welck, Ezra Robinson, Gaannon Buhr, Albert Tamm, Alden Harris are all tied at 10 under.
Competition concludes Sunday with a 7:30 a.m. tee time at ECC.
You can follow standings online at https://www.pdga.com/tour/event/65289.
