Lyon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a weekend field fire, as well as a woman whose probation has been revoked.
The Sheriff's Department still is investigating a hay bale fire which developed around 4 a.m. Sunday at Road 130 and Road G, about two miles west of Emporia Municipal Airport.
Emporia Fire Department personnel say 300 bales were burned. The fire became so big that crews decided to simply let it burn.
In a different case, Anna M. Titus, 38, is wanted. She was arrested in August and has a history of drug-related crimes.
Lyon County Jail and state prison records show Titus could be using the alias Anna Marie Clawson.
People with information about either case can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers 620-342-2273, visiting P3Tips.com online or using the P3 smartphone app. Tips leading to arrests could earn a reward of as much as $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.