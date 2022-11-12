Special to The Gazette
Emporia Symphony Orchestra (ESO) presents their upcoming concert “Our Town — Feeding the Community Through Music” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Albert Taylor Hall on the Emporia State University campus. The theme of the concert is a tribute to American composers.
ESO is partnering with Emporia At The Table for this event to collect donations for local Emporia food pantries. Admission for the concert is $5 or two or more non-perishable food items. All proceeds will help restock community food pantries.
“With Veterans Day coming up this week, we made our concert about Emporia, our town, founder of Veterans Day, something we are all proud of,” conductor Ramiro Miranda said. “And with the rise of food insecurity in our community, we want to help with this cause through music.”
The Emporia Symphony Orchestra will perform well-known works by American composers: “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein and “An American in Paris” by George Gershwin. The ensemble is also featuring Andrew Houchins with his Fanfare for the Common Good, a work he composed and the ESO premiered in 2016 at the inauguration of university president Allison Garrett. Aaron Copland’s Our Town served as inspiration for the concert’s title. The concert will end with the dazzling American Salute by Morton Gould.
“We would like to invite the Emporia community and all veterans to celebrate our town and come to our concert to enjoy the music,” said Miranda.
Emporia Symphony Orchestra fans can follow the group on their Facebook page for more information.
