EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Friday, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
USD 251 and USD 253 board members for their hard work determining what will keep our kids safe this school year. We may not all agree, but these members are put in a position to make the most informed, yet difficult decisions for students returning to school and although there are many reasons to argue one way or the other, lets commend them for their hard work, working toward the best common goal for our students.
Altrusa International for donating $5,000 to SOS.
All of the organizers of the Lyon County Fair from the open class exhibit to the tractor pull, 4H rodeos and 4H shows, Buck Rumble and Roll, and demolition derby, the fair had a strong come back this year, I know I had fun at my first rodeo!
The Greater Emporia Disaster Relief Fund, Newman Regional Health and the #VaxToNormal campaign for working hard to provide the community with chance to get vaccinated at its drive-thru clinic.
The Douglas family, Lori, Skyler and Sydney, and the Bryan Douglas Softball Tournament for donating $2,300 to Emporia’s Austin Moore, battling anaplastic large cell lymphoma.
The United Methodist Women and Men’s groups for raising $15,000 at its annual rummage sale at First United Methodist Church..
The Emporia Police Department, Emporia Fire Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, and the Lyon County Communications Center for bringing out much needed blood donors at the American Red Cross’s Battle of the Badges. Congrats to Emporia Fire/EMS for taking home the trophy!
The community for coming together and supporting Coach’s Grill and Bar after the fire Saturday morning.
If there is anything I’ve noticed since moving to Emporia in June, the community does really come together and support each other. It is nice to see people coming together — so pat yourself on the back, Emporia.
Megan Sando
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.