In the current political environment, how do you propose working with others in Congress to accomplish representing issues that apply to Kansas?
Since day one of serving in Congress, my goal has been to listen to Kansans from all walks of life and bring their ideas and concerns back to Washington. I have and will continue to work with anyone from any party that puts forward commonsense solutions to the issues facing families and small businesses across our state.
I am proud to have worked with my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to craft numerous pieces of legislation that support our brave service members and veterans, protect Social Security and Medicare, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and empower farmers and ranchers across Kansas.
What federal issues do you see as having the greatest impact on Kansas?
Talking with folks across the Second District, I have seen firsthand the severe impact soaring inflation is having on Kansans. The price of food, housing, and energy have all reached record highs. Family budgets are being crushed by inflation caused, in part, by President Biden’s spending spree.
My opponent has made it clear that he fully supports Joe Biden’s failed economic policies and believes we are experiencing “the best economy since Ronald Reagan.” I strongly disagree. I am fighting to implement a pro-growth agenda in Congress that puts the American economy back on track and helps small businesses and families succeed across our state.
What, if any, steps [will you/should our nation] take concerning healthcare and healthcare access? Should mental health be addressed? Why or why not?
We can all agree that we need to work on lowering the cost of pharmaceutical drugs here in America. I’m proud to back bipartisan legislation that lowers the cost of medication for all Kansans without jeopardizing new lifesaving cures, provides the first-ever out-of-pocket cap for seniors in the Medicare Part D program, caps the costs of insulin, and empowers patients with more drug price transparency.
We also need to expand access to mental health treatment for Kansans. I support expanding telehealth services to ensure patients have access to affordable and reliable healthcare no matter where they live in the state.
On the other hand, my opponent backs Nancy Pelosi’s socialist drug pricing plan that would threaten our national security by offshoring America’s drug manufacturing overseas to China. We need to prioritize the exact opposite — bringing our medical supply chain back to the United States.
What measures do you support, if any, concerning voting rights, setting voting policies, and securing elections in our country?
It’s vital that Kansans are confident that their vote is counted and their voice is heard at the ballot box.
I am proud to back the American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act to provide states across our nation with a model that supports strong election integrity reforms while respecting the Constitution, federalism, and conservative principles. This legislation also addresses many challenges our military and overseas voters face when trying to cast their ballots.
As Members of Congress, it’s our duty to restore confidence in our election systems and ensure every voice is heard, every legal vote is counted, and every law is followed.
What, if any, steps should our country take concerning campaign financing and the influence of money in politics?
Nancy Pelosi’s extreme federal takeover of our election systems is for politicians — not hard-working Americans.
Unlike many of my opponents’ supporters, I do not agree with forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for vicious attack ads, robocalls, and fundraising campaigns for candidates they disagree with.
The United States government already takes enough of our money. There is no reason that Kansans should be unknowingly funding the campaigns of Washington politicians.
What is your position on gun control? What measures, if any, do you support or oppose to deal with gun violence?
As a father of four young children, the recent tragedy in Uvalde hits home for me. No child should have to fear for their life when they are in the classroom. Congress must address the root causes of the violent shootings we have seen across our country while also ensuring the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding American citizens are protected.
I am proud to cosponsor multiple pieces of legislation, including the STOP II School Safety Act, that improves school safety, supports mental health care, and expands law enforcement information sharing — all without infringing on the 2A rights of Kansans across our state.
What steps, if any, should be taken towards immigration reform? What do you support/oppose in current immigration policy?
As a Member of the Committee on Homeland Security, I have seen the humanitarian crisis at our southern border firsthand. Since President Biden took office, over 3.5 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended trying to cross our border, and Border Patrol estimates another 900,000 gotaways. Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have turned their backs on this worsening crisis.
I am proud to have helped introduce the Border Security for America Act. This commonsense legislation would require the federal government to secure our nation’s borders through the renewal of border wall construction contracts, investments in advanced technologies, and bolstering support for federal law enforcement officers and specialists.
It’s vital that we take action to secure the border and stop drugs, weapons, and crime from pouring into our communities.
Of the many issues facing the U.S., which three are your priorities? How might you best address these issues?
Joe Biden and his Democrat allies in Congress have let Kansas families down. Historic inflation has forced the American economy into a recession, our southern border is wide open, and our children are falling further behind thanks to unnecessary school closures and lockdowns.
Over the past year, I have been working with my colleagues to put together the Commitment to America — a plan to get America back on track. This plan of action strengthens our economy by cutting the wasteful government spending that’s fueling inflation, making America energy independent, and bolstering our supply chain. The Commitment to America secures our border by building the wall, ending catch-and-release loopholes, and fully funding ICE and other local law enforcement departments. This agenda also gives parents a voice in their children’s education, expands school choice options, and ensures only women can compete in women’s sports.
