EMPORIA — The Lyon County League frosh-soph meet was held at Emporia State’s Witten Track earlier this week and several Hartford High School athletes recorded notable performances.
“What a great day for the Jaguars at the Lyon County League Freshman/Sophomore Meet…a lot of personal records today,” Jaguars head coach Tammy Windle said.
The golden oval was kind to the Jaguars on Monday. Sophomore Trinity Windle garnered a first-place finish in the high jump, leaping 5-0 and placing second and third in the 200 meters and 400 meters, respectively. The girls’ 4x400-meter relay team of Windle, Keighley Giesken-Mears, Lilah Wilkinson and Lexi Giesken-Mears finished second, registering a time of 4:56.35. Cody Cleveland claimed third place in the 3200 meters, and teammate Keenan Renfrow did the same in the 400 meters.
Girls results
200m - 2, Trinity Windle, Hartford, 29.25.
400m - 3, T.Windle, Hartford, 68.22.
800m - 5, Lexi Giesken-Mears, Hartford, 2:58.85.
4x400m relay - 2, Hartford, 4:56.35.
4x800m relay - 3, Hartford (Emma Westhoff, Sydney Sull, Lilah Wilkinson, Keighley Giesken-Mears), 15:48.52.
High jump - 1, T.Windle, Hartford, 5-0.
Long jump - 5, L.Giesken-Mears, Hartford, 13-3.
Boys results
200m - 6, Keenan Renfrow, Hartford, 25.79.
400m - 3, K.Renfrow, Hartford, 57.90.
3200m - 3, Cody Cleveland, Hartford, 11:58.84. 5, Samuel Cleveland, Hartford, 12:41.41.
Softball
Southern Lyon County closed out its regular season with two losses Monday against Bluestem High School, 16-1 and 15-0.
Unofficially, SLC will be the No. 8 or 9 seed in the 2-1A regional at Central Heights High School and play Crest High School in the opening round.
Northern Heights High School split its doubleheader with Lydon High School Monday. The Ladycats lost the first contest 18-10 but bounced back with a 16-10 victory in the nightcap. Addison Landgren had the hot bat during both games, going 4-for-8 with four RBI and two dingers. Dani McElfresh went 5-for-8, and Kailyn Schlimme contributed five RBI and a home run. Northen Heights plays in the 2-1A Alma-Wabaunsee regional next Tuesday.
Baseball
Chase County split its doubleheader with Mission Valley on Monday. The Bulldogs won the opener, 8-2. James Bell went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Josiah McKee was 1-for-2 with a double. He walked twice, scored twice and drove in two runs. Cal Kohlmeier recorded the win on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one. Chase County was walked off in the nightcap, 8-7. Bell once again went 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.
