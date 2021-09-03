There are exciting things happening at the Emporia Public Library, as programs will resume again in person.
“We are so excited our construction has been completed,” said Director Robin Newell. “We are really excited to have our spaces back, to have our atrium back.”
The construction started in May and ended on July 30. The library also got a new roof. The glass roof of the previous atrium was leaking, instead of the pyramid shape it is now perpendicular, Newell said. People are coming into the building to check out the new atrium.
“They’ve been very happy to see it, it looks beautiful, it’s light,” she said. “We were worried when they put the solid roof on, that we might not have the great light that we’ve had at the library, but they did it in such a way that it really did retain the beautiful natural light. We’ve had a lot of people come into the library and stand in the middle in front of our circulation desk and look up.”
Next week, children will once again be able to attend story time, which has not happened since March 2020.
“We are ready to start our programming again back in person,” she said. “We have some infants who have never experienced story time.”
The first story time is Tuesday the 7th. Preschool story time is on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 3-5. Mother Goose story time is at 9:45 a.m Monday and Thursday for toddlers-36 months. The Pat-a-Cake club is at 9:15 on Thursday for up to 18 month- year-olds. There is also a bilingual story time on Saturday.
“Will not be in the story time room because of COVID and social distancing but will be in the large meeting room,” Newell said.
Newell said the library has been doing a lot more out in the community. With Library on the Go!, people can get a library card, check out and return materials, and use free wifi. The van will soon be outfitted with proper book carts, thanks to a $25,000 grant from American Rescue Plan Act, made possible by the State Library of Kansas. People also have access to books through the deposit libraries around town at Broadview Towers, Horizon Plaza, Flint Hills Health Center, and Newman Regional Health.
The William Allen White Book Club for grades 3-5 will meet at 4:30 on Wednesday. Middle Grade Connect meets 4:30 on Monday. There will also be a Mad Science Hour and Lego Master Builders.
Newell said there is a program for adults on agriculture and gardening on the 18th called Fresh Produce. There is a poetry reading on the 17th. Friends of the Library book sale will begin on the 11th.
“There’s lots of interesting books and items at a really good price,” Newell said. “We’re looking forward to the books being for sale.”
The library is back to its regular hours, 9-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-5 Saturday-Sunday.
