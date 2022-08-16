Police & Sheriff
Incident Report
Friday
Police
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St, 13:18
Motor vehicle Accident, W HWY 50 & Industrial Rd, 14:10
Traffic Stop, E Logan Ave & Warren Way, 20:20
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Citizen Community Contact, 900 Block Commercial St, 23:39
Sheriff
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Theft, 300 Block Main St, 16:57
Animal Bite, 1200 Block W 12th Ave, 22:20
Saturday
Police
Traffic Stop, 300 Merchant St, 300 Block Merchant St, 12:27
Rape, Information Redacted
Motor Vehicle Accident, W 9th Ave & Lawrence St, 14:15
Motor Vehicle Accident, W 15th Ave & Industrial Rd, 16:46
Theft, 900 Block Sylvan St, 17:35
Parking Problem, 4200 Block W HWY 50, 19:16
Theft, 500 Block Arundel St, 21:03
Criminal Threat, Over the Phone, 22:39
Sheriff
Traffic Stop, W 15th Ave & Merchant St, 2:06
Disturbance, 1300 Block I 35, 7:19
Litter, Road 175 & Road P2, 16:20
Theft, 1600 Block Road 120, 17:29
Sunday
Police
Traffic Stop, E 6th Ave & Mechanic St, 1:58
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Arrest Warrant, 800 Block Congress St, 6:15
Arrest Warrant, 400 Block Mechanic St, 9:07
Arrest Warrants, 400 Block Mechanic St, 10:32
Citizen Community Contact, E 11th Ave & Mechanic St, 10:44
Check the Welfare, 206 S Commercial St, 12:03
Counterfeiting, 3000 Block W 18th Ave,14:58
Citizen Community Contact, 600 Block Congress St, 16:53
Motor Vehicle Accident, 300 Block Merchant St, 17:27
Fire, 1300 Block Morse Dr, 18:44
Criminal Threat, 2300 Block Industrial Rd, 19:27
Sheriff
Traffic Stop, 1500 Block Merchant St, 2:08
Traffic Stop, E 10th Ave & Market St, 3:26
Motor Vehicle Accident, Road 370 & N HWY 99, 7:03
Fire, 100 Block Road 135, 9:41
Littering, 1700 Block Road P5, 9:44
Animal at Large, S HWY 99 & Road 60, 19:24
Monday
Police
Motor Vehicle Accident, 700 Block Chestnut St, 7:27
Theft, 400 Block Mechanic St, 11:38
Theft, 2300 Block Industrial Rd, 12:23
Property Found, 900 Block E 12th Ave, 16:14
Traffic Stop, 2700 Block W HWY 50, 19:23
Attempt to Locate, 1200 Block Whittier Place Ln, 20:26
Arrest Warrant, 700 Block Lincoln St, 21:08
Traffic Stop, 200 Block 6th Ave, 21:36
Sheriff
Traffic Stop, W South Ave & S Pine St, 2:30
Tuesday
Police
Suicide Attempt, Information RedactedMotor Vehicle Accident, 2400 Lincoln St, 7:36
Wednesday
Police
Check the Welfare, 3600 Block W 18th Ave, 9:23
Drug Possession, 1400 Block E Logan Ave, 9:15
Motor vehicle Accident, 2900 Block Monterey Dr, 16:34
Traffic Stop, W 4th Ave & Neosho St, 17:19
Warrant, 1000 Block Commercial St, 16:58
Sex Offense, Information Redacted
Motor Vehicle Accident, W 18th Ave & Industrial Rd, 19:49
Overdose/Poisoning, Information Redacted
Simple Assault, 2600 W HWY 50, 21:29
Suicide Attempt, Information Redacted
Sheriff
Motor Vehicle Accident, S HWY 99 & Road 90, 8:19
Motor Vehicle Accident, Road 390 & N HWY 99, 16:51
Thursday
Police
Traffic Stop, 1300 Block I 35, 1:32
Animal Complaint, 1300 Block E 11th Ave, 10:13
Criminal Trespassing, 900 Block E 12th Ave, 11:08
Shoplifting, 1300 Block Industrial Rd, 11:55
Theft, 200 Block Industrial Rd, 11:21
Property Found, 700 Rural St, 13:19
Disturbance, 1000 Block E 12th Ave, 13:13
Animal Bite, 800 Block Constitution St, 13:41
Investigative Case, 200 Block E 10th Ave, 15:06
Criminal Damage, E 6th Ave & Sylvan St, 15:13
Traffic Stop, 1200 Block W 6th Ave, 18:57
Animal Bite, 100 Block Rural St, 20:05
Disturbance, 2700 Block Regency Dr, 21:02
Traffic Stop, 100 Block W 12th Ave, 21:00
Sheriff
Information Redacted
Fire, 1800 Block Road 110, 11:26
Lost Property, 1200 Block I 35, 17:42
Friday
Police
Shoplifting, 2000 Block Industrial Rd, 1:15
Theft, 500 Block E 11th Ave, 6:55
Found Property, 900 Block Merchant St, 8:21
Parking Problem, 2600 Block W 18th Ave, 9:55
Attempt to Locate, 2900 Block W 24th Ave, 11:26
Theft, 1500 Block Wheeler St, 11:41
Child in Need of Care, Information Redacted
Theft, 800 Block West St, 13:58
Attempt to Locate, 700 Wilson St, 15:25
Traffic Stop, 100 Block W 12th Ave, 21:24
Traffic Stop, 10 Block E 10th Ave, 21:38
Parking Problem, 700 Block Lincoln St, 10:01
Sheriff
Agency Assist, 200 Block W 6th Ave, 15:03
Motorist Assist, 1400 Block I 35, 23:09
Saturday
Police
Motor Vehicle Accident, W HWY 50, 2:35
Traffic Stop, E South Ave & Penny Ln, 9:12
Agency Assist, 200 Block W 13th Ave, 9:28
Motor Vehicle Accident, W 6th Ave & State St, 11:37
Animal Bite, 1800 Block Calle De Loma Dr, 13:31
Theft, 1100 Block Sylvan St, 13:33
Fire, 1200 Commercial St, 14:02
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Motor Vehicle Accident, 600 Block Commercial St, 16:00
Theft, 500 Block Mechanic St, 19:11
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Theft, 1800 Block E Logan Ave, 21:21
Traffic Stop, 1300 Block I 35, 23:07
Sheriff
Fire, 2300 Block Road H5, 11:31
Dangerous Animal, 2000 Block Road C, 12:17
Motor Vehicle Accident, 1200 Block KTA, 20:53
Sunday
Police
Citizen Community Contact, W 8th Ave & Merchant St, 00:27
Burglary, 2900 Block Timmerman Dr, 00:48
Citizen Community Contact, 4200 Block W HWY 50, 3:03
Traffic Stop, 10 Block Constitution St, 3:11
Theft, 2500 BlockWestridge Dr, 6:32
Arrest Warrant, 10 Block E 11th Ave, 13:02
Arrest Warrant, 600 block Congress St, 13:23
Criminal Trespassing, 2000 Block industrial Rd, 13:28
Attempt to Locate, 500 Block W 7th Ave, 14:52
Theft, 500 Mechanic St, 15:52
Fire Structure, 2200 Block W 7th Ave, 18:20
Motor Vehicle Accident, 1100 Block Neosho St, 18:27
Warrant, 400 Block Mechanic St, 23:47
Sheriff
Motor Vehicle Accident, 1700 Luther St, 13:13
Sick Person, Information Redacted
Motor Vehicle Accident, 700 Block E 12th Ave, 16:37
Fire, 200 Block E 2nd St, 22:24
Monday
Police
Traffic Stop, 1300 Block I 35, 00:19
