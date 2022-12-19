Here's our updated list of weather-related delays, closing and cancellations due to this week's winter storm:
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
Emporia American Legion Post 5 - Bingo canceled
Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Office closed. No offender registration or fingerprinting will be available.
CareArc - The Covid-19 testing line at Lyon County Public Health will be closed on Thursday due to the extreme weather. Lyon County Public Health and CareArc will be closed on Friday and Monday for the holidays.
This page will be updated as more alerts reach us.
