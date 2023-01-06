The Emporia Gazette
WICHITA — The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced several projects have been approved and contracts awarded, including in the Lyon County area.
A.M. Cohron & Son Inc. out of Atlantic, Iowa, won a $10.3 million contract to redeck and widen a bridge at mile marker 125.22 southbound on the KTA. They are also charged with rehabilitating the bridge in the same location. Work will take place during the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons.
The company also won a $3.9 million contract for the redecking and widening of the Solider Creek Bridge, at KTA mile marker 155.31 north and southbound in Osage County. Work will take place during the 2023 and 2024 construction season.
A Wisconsin-based contractor will place a high friction surface at mile markers 103 and 105 on the KTA in Chase County. Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC, Plover, Wisconsin, bid was $534,321.04. Work will be completed by Nov. 2023, weather permitting.
Construction details will be available closer to the start dates on www.ksturnpike.com with updates on this and other projects published monthly in KTA's electronic newsletter.
