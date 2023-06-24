Review by Marcia Lawrence
“Prairie Up: An Introduction to Natural Garden Design” by Benjamin Vogt, 3 Fields Books/University of Illinois Press 2023, ISBN 9780252086779, Paperback, 160 pages, $29.95.
There’s a lot for gardeners to love in Benjamin Vogt’s “Prairie Up: An Introduction to Natural Garden Design.” The author’s tagline of “Dream Big. Do More. Prairie Up.” had me excited for expanding native plantings and natural landscape designs in my own gardens. I was, however, dismayed to find scant references to dear old Kansas, though, the heart of the last remaining tallgrass prairie.
Even so, this book touched my heart when I read the opening (“Bringing the Prairie Home”) chapter’s N. Scott Momaday quote:
“At first there is no discrimination in the eye, nothing but the land itself, whole and impenetrable. But then the smallest things begin to stand out of the depths — herds and rivers and groves — and each of these has perfect being in terms of distance and of silence and of age. Yes, I thought, now I see the earth as it really is; never again will I see things as I saw them yesterday or the day before.”
Besides describing the beautiful ecology and evolution of our Great Plains prairies, the author takes time to define the word “prairie” and its first cousins, meadow and savanna. French explorers used “la prairie” to describe what they saw when they first set foot in the region; there was no word in their vocabularies to accurately describe the expansive yet subtle grandeur of the Plains.
And it is this expansiveness that makes for difficulty when trying to downsize the prairie into a suburban — or even a rural — garden. A valuable and time-tested rule of thumb is invoked: utilize fewer than twenty different plants in the garden. Repetitive plantings create an intentionality that elevates what could be perceived as weediness, as do paths and garden structures and sculptural elements. Care must be taken to avoid creating a mess of weediness; the neighbors (and likely the local weed control authorities) will not be happy. The author stresses the importance of using plants’ Latin scientific names as opposed to common names, monikers frequently attached to numerous widely disparate plants.
Vogt writes, “As the climate changes, one oft-studied plant species signals how the environment is reacting. Big bluestem (Andropogon gerardii)--which grows 4-8 feet high — is predicted to reduce its stature by up to 60 percent over the next 75 years as rainfall patterns change, according to a study led by Adam Smith.”
He goes on to note that prairies are built on and accustomed to stress, whether from drought, fire, or trampling from huge bison herds. In a surprisingly upbeat vein, Vogt urges gardeners to look to the fairly recent past to see how landscapes and gardens reacted and adapted to climate-induced stresses during the Dust Bowl years.
The book is packed with useful information, from seed and plant lists to planting methods and dealing with overzealous homeowners’ associations. Detailed garden plans are extremely helpful, as are discussions regarding the various types of natural garden design: random, modular, block, matrix.
Vogt is an author and garden designer, born in Oklahoma and currently a Nebraska resident. He earned a Ph.D. in creative writing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He owns Monarch Gardens LLC, a prairie garden design company in eastern Nebraska, and speaks nationally on garden design and landscape ethics at conferences and seminars. Learn more about Vogt and join the online PRAIRIE UP community at monarchgard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.