Emporia firefighter Jordan Barr took 16th place overall in a competition of strength over the weekend.
According to EFD, men and women representing their fire departments worldwide gathered at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, to compete in the World’s Strongest Firefighter Competition.
The competition consisted of five events to determine the strongest firefighters on the planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.