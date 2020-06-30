Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 9:17 a.m.
Pedestrian hit and run, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 12:46 p.m.
Pedestrian hit and run, 2900 W. 12th Ave., 1:17 p.m.
Hazmat response, 200 E. 10th Ave., 2:33 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1000 W. 6th Ave., 3:16 p.m.
Welfare check, Information redacted
Agency assist, 1300 Merchant St., 5:32 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1300 Merchant St., 6:23 p.m.
Interfering with LEO, 1200 I-35, 10:51 p.m.
Harassment, 400 Mechanic St., 11:58 p.m.
Tuesday
Rape, Information redacted
Non-injury accident, 1100 W. South Ave., 7:02 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 9:17 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Burglary - Late report, 300 Wiltshire Lane, 10:31 a.m.
Burglary - Late report, 600 E. 2nd Ave., 10:45 a.m.
Theft - Late report, 400 Neosho St., 1:15 p.m.
Burglary - In progress, 500 Sunnyslope St., 6:52 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Criminal damage, 200 Road 280, Dunlap, 11:56 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.