Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Monday

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 9:17 a.m.

Pedestrian hit and run, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 12:46 p.m.

Pedestrian hit and run, 2900 W. 12th Ave., 1:17 p.m.

Hazmat response, 200 E. 10th Ave., 2:33 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1000 W. 6th Ave., 3:16 p.m.

Welfare check, Information redacted

Agency assist, 1300 Merchant St., 5:32 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, 1300 Merchant St., 6:23 p.m.

Interfering with LEO, 1200 I-35, 10:51 p.m.

Harassment, 400 Mechanic St., 11:58 p.m.

Tuesday

Rape, Information redacted

Non-injury accident, 1100 W. South Ave., 7:02 p.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 9:17 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Monday

Burglary - Late report, 300 Wiltshire Lane, 10:31 a.m.

Burglary - Late report, 600 E. 2nd Ave., 10:45 a.m.

Theft - Late report, 400 Neosho St., 1:15 p.m.

Burglary - In progress, 500 Sunnyslope St., 6:52 p.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Criminal damage, 200 Road 280, Dunlap, 11:56 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.