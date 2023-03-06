Community members gathered at the Emporia Senior Center Saturday morning for the annual Emporia Lions Club biscuits and gravy breakfast.
Attendees enjoyed freshly baked biscuits, homemade sausage gravy, link Fanestil sausage, a fruit cup and coffee, milk or orange juice.
The breakfast serves as an annual fundraiser for the Lyons Club and returned to the Senior Center for the second year, after a one-year hiatus during COVID.
