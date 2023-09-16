EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
The City of Emporia Water Department employees, who have had their work cut out for them recently with the plethora of water main breaks. We appreciate all you do to keep our city’s infrastructure up and running!
Everyone who came out to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month at Emporia State University. Hispanic Emporians have played an indispensable role in our city’s history and continue to make it a more vibrant and inclusive place to live. Happy Hispanic Heritage Month, Emporia!
The USD 253 Board of Education, which extended the contract with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Childcare Coalition to buy and renovate the former Maynard building into a 24/7 childcare facility. Thank you for helping keep this dream alive for our residents who desperately need childcare!
The Central Care Cancer Center, which marked 20 years of service in the Emporia area this week. No one deserves a pat on the back more than our healthcare workers who provide lifesaving care to local cancer patients. Thank you for 20 years!
Emporia Public Schools teachers Connie Coleman, Susan Livingston and Lana Knuth, who were all nominated as state-wide exemplary teachers in the Kansas Teacher of the Year and Kansas Master Teacher programs. Way to go, ladies!
And an EHS student, Christine Miller, who was named a National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist. Keep up the great work, Christine!
Shayla Gaulding
Reporter
