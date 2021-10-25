Cadance Vincent, Journey Walburn and Laney Cooper competed for the Emporia High gymnastics team at the state meet Saturday.
Vincent took 16th with an 8.5 in the floor competition while she took 19th with an 8.55 on the vault and 23rd with a 7.875 on the beam.
Walburn finished 25th on the beam with a 7.575 and 29th on the vault with an 8.3
Cooper’s floor routine returned a score of 8.2, which was good for 28th place.
