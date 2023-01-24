Emporia State University will be hosting a commemoration dinner for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Memorial Union Skyline Room on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m.
The dinner will include a program and meal celebrating the life and legacy of King.
“We will have a meal to break bread and build community,” Micheal Torres, Director of Diversity Student Programs, said. “This event is open to campus and the community. We will have our black student groups on campus and in the community speak about their organizations and speak to what the life, legacy, and lessons of Martin Luther King, Jr. means to them.”
The meal will be first come, first served.
The event is sponsored by Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Diversity Student Programs; Ethnic, Gender and Interdisciplinary Studies; Black Student Union, Sister Circle, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc; Emporia Eastside Community Group; Dr. Jan Todd; and Kurt Cooper, Campus Ministries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.