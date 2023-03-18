EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Anna Ryan and the Emporia Children’s Choir for their hit debut performance last week.
Trox Gallery and Gifts and Allen Meat Processing, which were both recognized as 2023 SBDC Businesses of the Year. Congratulations!
The Phi Delta Theta fraternity, which raised more than $1,700 during its inaugural Love Like Lou benefit gala last week. The money raised will go to fund ALS research.
Visit Emporia and the Community Arts Alliance, which announced more than $20,000 for local art projects. Local art adds vibrancy and life to the community and it is great to see these projects funded!
Emporia Fire Chief Brandon Beck, who was appointed to the 911 Coordinating Council by Governor Laura Kelly on Friday.
Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe, who earned All-American honors from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association for the second time in her career. Way to go, Tre’Zure!
Shayla Gaulding
Reporter
