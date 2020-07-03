As in other cities around the state, reaction to the news of Gov. Kelly’s mask mandate received mixed reactions in Emporia.
For most, the matter was more complicated than a simple yes or no decision on wearing a facial covering. Some raised concerns about the legality of the order, sparking conversation on constitutional rights. Others cited existing medical issues and other conditions as their reasons for rejecting the mandate. Still, an equally large group of readers viewed the mandate as wise, believing the widespread use of masks as the only realistic method of ending the pandemic and reopening the economy.
In a poll posted to the Gazette Facebook page Monday evening, readers were asked whether or not they agreed with the governor’s mandate. As of Thursday afternoon, the poll had received more than 3,600 responses, with 57 percent of respondents in favor and 43 percent against.
“We're all ordered to wear clothes in public, and no one seems to have a problem with ‘No shoes, no shirt, no service" so I don't see why no one can comprehend ‘wear a mask in public,’” wrote Crystal Gehrt. “They're both for the same reason, even!”
“This is why they were trying to pass a bill to limit [Governor Kelly’s] powers!,” countered Josh Haney. “She shouldn’t have the power to force something like this.”
In a followup poll posted Wednesday evening, The Gazette asked readers whether they would begin, or continue, wearing masks in public beginning on Friday. Responses to this question were much more split as of Thursday afternoon, with 71 percent of approximately 3,200 readers responding with a “yes.”
“I wear a mask to respect and protect others,” said Marcie Wamser. “I expect them to wear a mask to respect and protect me.”
“How much drama is gonna be started by those who try forcing others to wear one?” asked Amy Wike.
Regardless of online debate, it appears local residents will be allowed to make their own decisions on the matter, as Lyon County commissioners announced Thursday they would not be mandating the use of facial coverings, but strongly recommend them in instances where close contact with others cannot be avoided. Full coverage of Thursday’s decision can be accessed on the Gazette website at www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_3f03a08a-bc85-11ea-b53b-17ad52a8d619.html.
