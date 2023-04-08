Reviewed by Jesse Lobbs
“Limbo,” by Deb JJ Lee, First Second, 2023, $17.99.
This graphic memoir is a deep work, looking into one of the most challenging parts of growing up: your identity. In the epilogue, the artist writes how their graphic memoir became a vital touchstone for finding closure in both their experience as a Korean-American teenager as well as how a tumultuous relationship with their mother shaped those years. As the title indicates, they felt forever trapped between multiple worlds and unable to satisfy anyone in any of them. The lush artistry of the panels, drawn with varying shades of blue, black, gray, and white further reinforce a kind of purgatory-like setting with which many of us who have struggled with mental health issues may relate.
The author’s younger self, named Deborah or Jung-Jin, spends most of her time wondering what it would be like to be like the people around her: to have double eyelids, to have a different jawline. She wants to be less Korean when she is at her New Jersey high school where she has long withstood racists yelling out “ching chong” or not understanding that Asia consists of more ethnicities than Chinese. When she attends Korean school on the weekends, a way to stay connected to her roots and the language of her parents, she finds she is not Korean enough. Her long-established friends are finding first loves or new friends while she finds it hard to spend time with anyone. Her parents expect excellence in school and hours spent practicing the violin. Deborah would rather draw, doodling in her notebooks, instead of practicing assigned arpeggios. This is a regular battle with her mother who, with pride, accepts her fierce status as a tiger mom. There is too much pressure and Deborah, try as she might to handle it, can’t keep up with it. The memoir covers vicious highs and lows as Deborah faces her mental health crisis in therapy, in interactions with friends and family, and, finally, in the shadow of multiple suicide attempts. Throughout the memoir, there is a thread that keeps Deborah connected to her mother despite all of the anger and violence: a keen sense of knowing and wanting to be known. That connection, while troubling to her, gives her a place to start unraveling her own experience.
This memoir kept me engaged and invested in Deborah’s story. It has some severely triggering mental health elements and, at times, veered into very dark content. That said, it felt more like real life rather than a particular stylized vision of what a mental health crisis can look like. Our teenage years are already a near-constant struggle with self-image and families and friends are not always as helpful as they could be during these times. This memoir was remarkably observant about adolescence and how teenage identity, already a dangerous ground, can be even more challenging.
