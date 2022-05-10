An Emporia native has earned academic recognition at the University of Kansas. Brian Madrigal, a senior from Emporia majoring in accounting, is a recipient of the Agnes Wright Strickland Award.
These awards were established in 1953 in memory of Strickland, a member of the Class of 1887. They go annually to graduating seniors in recognition of their academic records, demonstrated leadership in matters of university concern, respect among fellow students and indications of future dedication to service in the university.
“I don’t think I could accept any recognition for any award without acknowledging the time, energy and faith that my family, friends and mentors have given me,” Madrigal said in a written statement. “Above all, I’d like to thank my mom and dad for all they’ve sacrificed for me to be where I am today.
“During my time at KU, I’ve dedicated myself to trying to foster a community on campus that 18-year-old Brian needed when he first stepped foot on campus. These last four years have been copious with hardships and unprecedented challenges for everybody; however, if there is one takeaway I’d like to share, it would be to find a specific future that will help you justify your past and present.”
