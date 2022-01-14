Lois Marie Burnell of Emporia died on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor, Emporia. She was 87.
Lois was born on March 16, 1934 in Adams, Kansas the daughter of Virgil W. and Blanche Carriger Hall. She married Robert Laverne Burnell on July 6, 1952 in Macksville, Kansas. He died on June 27, 2018 in Emporia, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Karen (Mark) Haag of Emporia, Cindy (Larry) Kehres of Olpe; grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Redeker of Olpe, Dustin (Nicole) Kehres of Leawood, Lindsay (Travis) Bolen of Emporia, Nicole Haag (Charlie Goldberg) of Arvada, Colorado, and Ryan (Jeanette) Haag of Scotts Valley, California; great-grandchildren, Dylan Redeker, Maddy Redeker, Colton Redeker, Tanner and Lakyn Bolen, Jade Haag-Toney, Sebastien and Eliot Goldberg, Elora and Ethan Sanders and Evander Haag.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Leroy Hall and Robert Hall and sister, Mary Ann Chamberlain.
Lois spent her early childhood years in Wichita. One of her memories included a flood, in which, what little her parents had, was lost. Soon after, the family moved to Macksville. Upon graduating from high school, Lois worked in a few different factories, trying to decide if she wanted to go into nursing. As fate would have it, she met Robert, whom she said swept her off her feet. Very shortly, Robert received orders for Italy. So, at eighteen years old, all alone, Lois went by train to New York and then boarded a ship along with other military families bound for Italy. So began twenty two years of traveling, as a military wife. Tours of duty included Germany, Italy, and multiple assignments in the states of Pennsylvania, Maryland, California. Moving so often made employment difficult, but she always made friends everywhere they lived, and usually babysat for neighborhood children. She made such good friends that even after retirement, many of them stayed in touch.
After retirement, Lois and Robert settled back in Kansas. Mom had the idea of remodeling houses and then renting them or selling them. We joked recently that she flipped houses before it was trendy. They became active members of the First Congregational Church. They also delivered Meals on Wheels. And then they became very busy helping to raise five grandchildren, and then fourteen great grandchildren.
Lois was hard-working, kind, generous to a fault, and always available for anyone who needed her help. She was always thinking of ways she could help someone. She handled everything with good humor. She saw humor in everything, even as she became very ill. Our house was always filled with laughter. We were very lucky to have her for our mother.
We loved her very much and we will miss her.
Cremation is planned with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Patio Garden at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions to USD #252 Honor Flight, the All Veterans Memorial, or Hand-in-Hand Hospice, can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
