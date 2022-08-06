Special to The Madison News
The monthly meeting of the Madison Pacesetters 4-H Club was called to order by president Marlea Harlen, July 9th, 2022 at the Madison City Park, located in Madison. Kate Knobloch led the club in the Flag Salute and 4-H Pledge. Roll call was “What are you taking to the fair?” It was answered by 18 members, 3 cloverbuds, and 1 leader.
The minutes of the previous meeting were read aloud by junior secretary Jorja Beeman and approved by the club. Brynn Roth gave the treasurer’s report. Brooke Gaines gave the reporter’s report. All club members were the historians for the month. Marlea Harlen gave the council report and let the club know that the next meeting will be after fairground clean-up.
In standing committee reports, Jeana Beeman announced that concession stand time slots are still available. Jeana also reminded families to contribute $10 towards concession stand fees.
In the leader’s report Ty Gaines reminded the club of a few upcoming dates and to read this month’s newsletter.
There was no unfinished business for the club.
In new business, B. Gaines moved that the club pay the bills presented to the club by the treasurer.
For the program, Happy Birthday was sung to B. Gaines, Molly Hurlbert, Zak Knobloch, and Carver McDonald.
Roth moved to adjourn the meeting by saying the 4-H motto, Cohen Luthi seconded, and motion passed. Cooper Luthi led the club in saying the motto. The club was the host of this month’s meeting. To Make the Best Better!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.