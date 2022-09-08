Elizabeth Anne (Brown) Engle passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95 on the morning of Wednesday, August 31st at Shawnee Parc in Merriam where she resided with her husband, Loren. Elizabeth was born on March 3, 1927 in Amarillo Texas, the daughter of Robert and Blanche Brown. The family moved to Emporia, Kansas where Elizabeth attended Emporia schools and graduated from Emporia High School. Elizabeth was united in marriage to Loren Engle on May 13, 1951 at Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia. Loren was in the Air Force and they made their home at Carswell Air Force base in Fort Worth, Texas, upon his discharge the couple returned to Loren’s hometown of Madison, Kansas where he was employed at the family grocery business. After their two children were born she joined her husband and became an integral part of the family business. She was a longtime member of the First Christian Church and enjoyed all of the clubs that were associated with the church. Elizabeth was very active in the Madison community serving in various clubs and on many committees, she enjoyed quilting and crochet work, travelling with her husband and friends on their many golf junkets to various states and especially feeding the various neighborhood kid that would show up around suppertime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Blanche and a sister, Mildred. She is survived by her husband, Loren, of 71 years; her son, Randy Engle (Kyle) of Madison and Bella Vista Arkansas; daughter, Jan Knipper of Prairie Village; grandchildren, Jennifer Knipper of Lake Forest CA and Spencer (Lauren) Knipper of Overland Park; great grandchildren, Greyson & Eloise Knipper.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be mailed to 7600 Antioch #323, Merriam, KS 66204.
