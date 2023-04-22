The Emporia Gazette
The Street Cats Club recently accepted a $3,500 grant award from the Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation.
A check presentation was held at The Emporia Gazette office.
The funds will go toward the organization’s trap-neuter-release program, vehicle maintenance and capital improvements. The group improves the lives of stray cats throughout the Lyon County area by controlling the growth of the community cat population through sterilization via trap/neuter/return, providing support and resources for cat colony caregivers, and fostering sick, injured, or orphaned stray cats.
