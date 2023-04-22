IMG_5252 2.jpg

From left: Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation chief executive officer Justin Brokar, Street Cats Club members Victoria Partridge and Bailey Estes, NKAWF vice president Mallorie Woods and president Bill Acree stand for a photo at The Emporia Gazette office.

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

The Emporia Gazette

The Street Cats Club recently accepted a $3,500 grant award from the Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation.

A check presentation was held at The Emporia Gazette office.

The funds will go toward the organization’s trap-neuter-release program, vehicle maintenance and capital improvements. The group improves the lives of stray cats throughout the Lyon County area by controlling the growth of the community cat population through sterilization via trap/neuter/return, providing support and resources for cat colony caregivers, and fostering sick, injured, or orphaned stray cats.

