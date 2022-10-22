A group of local women concerned about the future of Kansas and motivated to continue the outpouring of support for women’s issues in the recent statewide vote in favor of reproductive freedom, organized a well-attended gathering at the Emporia Arts Center on Monday Oct. 17. The occasion was planned to support Governor Laura Kelly’s re-election. Governor Kelly, who was to speak in person, was sidelined by a family emergency, but she was ably represented by her Lt. Governor running mate, David Toland. He spoke to an enthusiastic standing-room-only crowd, highlighting Governor Kelly’s accomplishments in support of early childhood education, child care, and mental health. He also addressed her administration’s successes in fiscal responsibility, infrastructure improvements, and job creation.
The idea for the event began with a nonpartisan group of women friends around a kitchen table and expanded with each woman brainstorming a list of friends to contact for financial support of Governor Kelly’s campaign and word-of-mouth invitations to attend the gathering.
Paula Sauder, Susan Moran, Joyce French, Bobbi Sauder, Chelsea Evans, Dillon Evans, Mary Fisher, Barbara Fowler, Kelsey Fowler, Madeline Fowler, Dorine Harter, Jerilynn Henrikson, Dwayne Henrikson, Tirstan Henrikson, Todd Henrikson, Robbie Hill, Deanne Korsak, Jan Laurent, Kristi Mohn, Polly Sauder, Sarah Tidwell, Jelinda Watts, Sue Ellen Woelk, Margaret Wright, Carol Strickland, Lynn Smith, Janice Briggs, Shalla Bennett, Robert Bennett, Joan Brewer, Jared Germann, Glen Gunselman, Margaret Gunselman, Donna Seibel, Kelly Atherton, Sarah Tidwell, Gail Milton, Naomi Peterson, Tom Peterson, Jan Huston, Karen Scott, Bruce Scott, Mic McGuire, Pam McGuire, Dee Scott, Judy Wild, Carol Thomas, Kenton Thomas, Amanda Cunningham, Ann Fritz, Stephanie Hawley, Jorge Britez-Aveiro, Kitty Hamilton, April Rosales, Janet Brassart, Jackie Cusic, Dona Stubenhoffer, Beverly Miller, Douglas B. McGaw, Mary McGaw, Raiden Gonzales, Abby Triemer Worley, Kelli Johnson, Marvin Tajchman, Polly Sauder, Emily Velazquez, Gene McIntosh, Diana Solis, Jesse Solis, Casey Wood, Chuck Tores, Delaney Hancock, Jan Steinback, Michael Helbert, Jennifer Sauder, Jamie Sauder, Lisa Jordan, Greg Jordan, Yvonne L. Brooks, Roger M. Brooks, Jelinda Watts, Helen Thomas, Susan Cockrell, Jay Vehige, Haley Bradford, Jean Bolson, Sharon Stephens, Dorine Harter, Karla Sheffy, Ron Harris, Michelle Zumbrum, Justin Rahe, Margi Grimwood, Kathy Putnam, Lucas Moody, Ann Moody, Jennifer Baldwin, Adela Maynez, Patricia Saenz-Reyes, Kay Neill, Sally Sanchez, Joe Yanik, Kathy Herrera, Margaret Davidson, Betty Campbell, Jeanette Luthi, Ron McCoy, Judy McCoy, Richard Porter, Gary Sneed, Charlotte Sneed, Martin Bolson, Mallory Rosales, Kay Krause, Vicki Thornton, Denise Dorcey, Mike Dorcey, Steve Graham, Tracey Graham, Mike Hudson, and Jann Briggs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.