Thousands of blue lights adorn a 50-foot windmill on Burlingame Road each night. For some passing along the stretch of road five miles north of Emporia, the lights may just be a pretty sight on an otherwise uneventful drive.
But for Kent Schnakenberg, and the millions of people living with diabetes, the lights are a beacon of awareness for an often silent disease.
The windmill, well over 100-years-old, had been on his father’s, Bud Schnakenberg, farm in Cole Camp, Missouri where he grew up. Schnakenberg had gone out to Cole Camp more than a decade ago to pick up the windmill with the intention of installing it on his property in Emporia.
“My intention was to put it up so my dad and family could come out and enjoy it,” he said. “It was unloaded and I never got around to getting it put back together and up.”
Schnakenberg’s father died in 2008, and the windmill sat untouched for years.
Then, Schnakenberg’s niece, Michelle, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age 13. Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels. According to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, T1D develops when the insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells are mistakenly destroyed by the body’s immune system. The cause is still unknown, but scientists believe the cause may have genetic and environmental components.
Soon after he formed Team Schnak Cycling to raise money and awareness for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — the leading global organization funding T1D research. His mission started out relatively small. He completed all seven national JDRF rides in 2015 and set a goal to complete in all seven 2016 rides as well. From there, he started a fund in Aug. 2016 with the intent of helping families in Emporia and surrounding areas manage the expenses associated with T1D.
That fund has since raised more than $50,000.
It was during one of his trips in 2016 that Schnakenberg returned home to the “biggest surprise” of his life.
“I was driving around the country doing JDRF and I just happened to be on this 25-day trip where I had driven out to California and done a ride, and then drove across the country to Tennessee,” he said. “Then the next week I did one in Florida. So I was gone 25 days. And when I came home, I was excited to be home, and as I turned into our driveway, I looked up and the windmill was up. ... The company was just finishing up putting the blades on the top of it. I always will say that’s the biggest surprise of my life.”
His wife, Natalie, had organized to have the windmill installed during Schnakenberg’s travels, well before he had even left on his 25-day adventure across the country.
“It took a lot of work for a company to come get the windmill, take it back to their home office, get it fixed it up, put it back together,” he marveled, four years later. “Somebody had to come out and dig the hole, bring the concrete and put it up, and it just looks so perfect.”
Schnakenberg said he soon realized the windmill needed to be lit up for diabetes awareness. Originally, the plan was to leave the lights on just for the month of November each year — Diabetes Awareness Month.
“Blue is the color of diabetes awareness,” he said. “I just thought they looked so great, we decided to leave them on all year long, and so for anybody that’s driving up or down Burlingame Road, five miles north Emporia, if they look over to the north, there it is.”
In all, it takes 2,030 bulbs to keep the windmill alight. It serves as a sparkling monument, not only for diabetes awareness but also to Schnakenbergs parents.
“Type 1 Diabetes awareness is very important to me,” Schnakenberg said. “It’s an autoimmune disease, and I always say you don’t get Type 1 Diabetes; Type 1 gets you. ... I think spreading awareness is just as important to save lives.”
