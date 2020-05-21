Lyon County Public Health recorded four new positives and four new recoveries for COVID-19 Thursday.
The total number of cases in the county is now 375, with 322 patients recovered. There are 46 ongoing cases, including at least two Emporia patients in critical condition at tertiary hospitals in Topeka.
To date, there have been three COVID-related deaths reported in Lyon County.
Kansas reported a 49 percent jump in coronavirus cases during the two weeks ending Wednesday, to more than 8,500 — driven largely by clusters of cases in meatpacking plants and a state prison in Lansing — as well as a persistent outbreak in the Kansas City area.
Twenty-one of the state's 105 counties had reported no cases as of Wednesday, and 48 had seen no new cases within two weeks. Ninety counties have fewer than one case for every 1,000 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.