Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.