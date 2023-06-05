WINFIELD — An Emporia business has made a mark in Winfield as part of its sesquicentennial anniversary celebration.
A&A Signs, run by Alex and Andrea Polzin, created "a massive mural that spans over 100 feet and stands tall at 15 feet high." The mural is called "The Building Blocks of Winfield."
"We know, we know. It's a lot to take in," the Polzins said in a written release. "But this was a huge moment for our Emporia small business, and it was made even more special because we didn't do it alone. Over 50 amazing community members rolled up their sleeves and came out to help paint this colossal piece of art over a day, with the rest of the masterpiece taking a total of three weeks to complete."
The project was led by Cheri Kindt-Gonzales of the Winfield Arts and Humanities, "alongside an absolutely inspiring committee of local heroes, all the professionals at Home Lumber, this project has been a year in the making and was welcomed with open arms (and wide eyes!) by the community."
The mural is located on the north side of Home Lumber at 12th and Main and is promised to be "a treasure trove of local history."
"It features many iconic places, people, and events from Winfield, including the world-famous Walnut Valley Festival, local restaurants, the Gott Cooler Company, Crayola Crayons that were produced in Winfield for years, the iconic Isle of Lights and many other hidden gems — or as we like to call them, Easter eggs," the Polzins said.
A&A Signs and Murals is a local Emporia business specializing in large scale signage, murals, and bringing communities together.
