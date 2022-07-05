Special to The Gazette
NEOSHO RAPIDS —The Neosho Rapids United Methodist Church and the City Council sponsored a picnic, games and fireworks on Sunday, July 3, in the city park.
Winners of the games were: Melissa Laws and Karla Mendoza — water balloon toss, Jenny Barber — bubblegum blowing, Kelsey Dunn — women’s nail driving, Joe Herrighs — men’s potato peeling and Ty Olson youth potato peeling. The tug of war which was quite a contest was won by the girls and women.
The city shot off the beautiful fireworks display at dark. The day was enjoyed by all.
