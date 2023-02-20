BURLINGTON — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that EMP Shield, an industry leader in protecting electronic devices from destructive magnetic pulses, plans to invest $1.9 billion in a computer chip manufacturing facility in Burlington. The investment includes a partnership with Flint Hills Technical College to provide the necessary training for potential employees.
EMP Shield plans to have four production lines operating in approximately 235,000 square feet of facilities in the new industrial park that will produce thousands of chips per week. Its suppliers will manufacture necessary components and prepare the final products for delivery. The facility will create more than 1,200 jobs averaging $66,000 annually.
The company will be joined by six out-of-state suppliers.
“Right now, computer chips — technology that powers everything from cars to smartphones to broadband — are mostly made in China. And that is a problem,” Kelly said. “It means that both our national defense systems and the grids of services that Americans rely on, are vulnerable to the whims of the Chinese Communist Party. It means if there is a computer chip shortage like we are experiencing right now, we have no control as prices go up.”
Kelly said that’s where EMP Shield comes in.
“Its expertise is exactly what the country need today as we work to bring computer chip production back to the United States,” she said.
The project came together shortly after the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act was signed into law last August. The bipartisan legislation called for every aspect of computer chip production to be brought back to the United States — specifically into rural areas of the Midwest. Additional stipulations include private-public partnerships as well as the involvement of higher education institutions.
EMP Shield will leverage state support to apply for CHIPS Act funding to see its plans to fruition.
Kelly said this announcement was a big deal not only for Coffey County, but the surrounding region. It represents the second computer chip project her administration has announced in two weeks, with the Kansas-based Integra Technologies planning to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita.
EMP Shield Founder and Lead Engineer Tim Carty said he was grateful for the support for his company’s investment plans.
“We are constructing an immeasurably secure campus that will bring approximately $2.7 billion in investment to the state, while creating 2,500 full-time jobs,” Carty said. “The EMP facility alone will contribute $1.9 billion.”
He said work will begin on the facility soon with jobs
FHTC president Caron Daugherty said the announcement represents more than 18 months of conversations and collaboration, with plans solidifying about a year ago. Partners signed onto the project at the end of the year.
“That solidified the process and the opportunity and that allowed each of us to sit down with each of the partners,” she said. “Once we started talking and learning a lot ... what we have learned is so much of our existing program applies to it.”
Daugherty said FHTC’s Industrial Engineering Technology program will be “ramped up” to meet the needs of the EMP Shield facility.
“We may need to add a couple classes to our program that are semiconductor-based, but in regard to the pneumatics, the mechanics, the knowledge needed, it’s that skillset that our students who are going to thrive in this industry,” she said. “We feel very comfortable and very confident that we are going to be able to respond to what these needs are.”
Daugherty said FHTC is working alongside Allen County Community College, Pittsburg State University and the University of Kansas on the educational components of the partnership. USD 243, 244 and 245 are also working closely with the workforce development opportunities.
She said it’s important to work with other entities around the state in order to move Kansas forward in order to keep talented people right here in their local communities.
“It is the idea that, if one of us raises, it raises the whole region,” she said.
Dist. 76 Representative Eric Smith said this represents an exciting opportunity for the entire region.
“You figure an hour-and-a-half from BETO Junction and that’s who I think we are looking to benefit; a lot of rural Kansas,” he said. “Projects like this ... brings in the infrastructure.”
Smith said there’s no better place in the country than Kansas to develop the needed tools for the defense industry.
“We have the cost of living that fits the situation and people are going to be able to come in and live comfortably off these wages,” he said. “That’s just one more things that Kansas has to offer. ... And by the way, they are good wages no matter where you are in the Midwest.”
Kelly’s office said bus routes to transport workers from metropolitan areas will be established, and there will be purposeful diversity, equity, and inclusion outreach.
“This next-generation technology project will help our community grow and make our country safer. That’s a win for everyone,” Carty said.
