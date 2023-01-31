We hope you are hungry, because the fourth annual EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here.
Starting Feb. 1, The Emporia Gazette, US Foods, and the Flint Hills Technical College Culinary Arts program are celebrating restaurant month in Emporia, an annual month-long event that celebrates dining in Emporia.
“With over 40 eateries and restaurants in Emporia, there’s plenty to celebrate and plenty of places to try this month,” said Ashley Walker, editor of The Emporia Gazette.
“We just want to encourage our community to get out in February and eat out,” she said. “From Mexican to steaks to subs to barbecue, we are really fortunate to have so many options.”
“And most of these businesses are locally owned and operated, which is even more of a reason to support them.”
There are five featured restaurants during restaurant month this year and readers and followers have a chance each week to win a $50 gift card to one of them:
Bobby D’s BBQ, 607 Merchant, St., Emporia
Gourmet to Go Catering, 215 W. 6th Ave, Suite B-2, Emporia
Pizza Ranch, 3000 West 18th, Emporia
Planet Sub, 2715 Candlewood Dr., Emporia
Harry & Lloyd’s, 728 E. 6th Ave., Emporia and 608 Main Street, Americus
Unlike years past, patrons will not need EmporiYUM Passports to win. Instead, to win a gift card, readers and followers should “like and comment” on The Gazette Facebook post or fill out the entry form in Tuesday papers and drop it off at the restaurant of the week. Readers can also enter to win at Emporiyum.com.
“We want to send a huge thank you to our sponsors of this event,” Walker said. “US Foods, FHTC Culinary Arts program and the five featured restaurants … we are happy to partner with them and help celebrate the dining scene in Emporia.”
Check out a special page in The Emporia Gazette devoted to EmporiYUM Restaurant Month every Tuesday, starting Jan. 31 and ending at the beginning of March.
