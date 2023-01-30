Special to The Gazette
A Memorial for the Sage & the Sculptor, Jo Davidson will be held Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. in the Learning Commons of the White Memorial Library on the Emporia State campus.
The first program of 2023 hosted by the William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. is a collaboration with ESU Special Collections and Archives. The program is free and open to the public, and campus parking is not monitored on Sunday.
The program will be presented by Roger Heineken. Heineken will cover the evolution of the memorial from idea to dedication, securing former President Herbert Hoover to deliver a speech broadcast nationwide on radio live from Emporia, and profile of the noted sculptor, Jo Davidson.
“This is a great story about nimble civic leadership in a small town, not about to let a 3.5-inch July rain shortly before the dedication keep Emporia from celebrating its own. The committee even planned to ‘de-chigger’ the lawn in Peter Pan Park,” Heineken said.
William Allen White was born in Emporia on February 10, 1868, and died in Emporia on Kansas Day, Jan. 29, 1944. Within a week of White’s funeral, Emporia Mayor Ora Rindom invited a small group of civic leaders to meet to discuss an appropriate memorial to honor “The Sage of Emporia.” The William Allen White Emporia Memorial Foundation was incorporated to receive donations large and small. Hundreds of local citizens, children, and friends from across Kansas and the nation joined the Foundation to make the memorial and bust in Peter Pan Park a reality.
A bronze bust was settled on to be the centerpiece of the memorial. Portrait sculptor, Jo Davidson, was commissioned to create the double life size bronze. Davidson was the leading choice to create the bust of White. In his prolific career, Davidson sculpted leading figures in the first half of the 20th century, including Helen Keller, Frank Sinatra, Will Rogers, Gertrude Stein and President Franklin Delano Rooselvelt.
William Allen White was a two-time Pulitzer Prize winning newspaper publisher, author, reformer, and presidential advisor. In his 49-years as editor of The Emporia Gazette from 1895 — 1944, White was the best-known and most-quoted small-town newspaperman in America. White’s editorials and personal advice to five presidents shaped American history in the first half of the 20th century.
The William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. is the local organization that works in cooperation with the Kansas Historical Society to present Red Rocks State Historic Site, the legendary home of the White family, to the public. The Partnership helps fund operations of the historic site and, each year, presents a program series to interpret the White family story.
The ESU Special Collections and Archives curates the William Allen White Collection housed in the White Memorial Library on the university campus.
