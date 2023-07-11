Elsie Mae Anderson formerly of rural Americus died on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Diversicare of Council Grove. She was 95.
Elsie was born December 22, 1927 in Americus, KS to Niels “Herman” Nielsen and Margarethe Nielsen. Elsie spent most of her childhood in Dunlap, KS where she loved working on the farm and being outdoors. She was a part of their local 4-H club and played basketball and the clarinet at school. Elsie worked for a typewriter salesman in Emporia, KS for a short period before graduating from high school. She then met Donald Finney Anderson through mutual friends, and they were married on December 17, 1945, in Saxman, KS.
Elsie joined Don on his family farm in Americus, KS where she spent the rest of her life working by his side and helping grow their operation. Elsie was proud of her community and worked as a bus driver for the North Lyon County School District for nineteen years. She held fond memories of all the students she met and loved hearing from them after they moved on. Elsie was an excellent cook and gardener. Her family remembers all the pies and cakes she would make for them, each person having their own favorite.
Elsie and Don have two children, Roger, and Roxie, who were her pride and joy. She enjoyed lots of time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved nothing more than to be with her family.
She is survived by her son, Roger Anderson of Americus; daughter, Roxie (Michael) Pearson of Americus; grandchildren, Jarod Anderson, Mindy (Nathan) Grossenbacher, Cory (Emma) Anderson, and Jake (Kaitlyn) Pearson; great-grandchildren, Maverick Pearson, Ethan Anderson, Sean Anderson, Kaitlyn Anderson, Nathaniel Anderson, Sophya Mildward, Remy Anderson, River Anderson, Nathan Grossenbacher Jr., and Rose Grossenbacher; sisters, Mary Keen and Dorothy Ratcliff both of Edmond, Oklahoma.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Esther Griffith; and brothers, Christopher Nielsen, Ray Nielsen, and Dale Nielsen.
Cremation is planned with a service at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Americus Fire Department can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
