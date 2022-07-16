In 2019, Kansas Supreme Court Justices radically changed the Kansas Constitution, making it nearly impossible to regulate abortions. Existing regulations are already “presumed unconstitutional” and considered unenforceable as a result.
A VOTE “YES” ON THE VALUE THEM BOTH AMENDMENT will......
- Not ban abortions. It keeps in place the restrictions that have already been passed as lifesaving limits within the abortion industry.
(A vote “NO” will cause existing laws to become unconstitutional. Already the Ban on Live Dismemberment of Unborn Babies has been struck down as well as the Abortion Clinic Licensing and Sanitary Inspection Law.)
- Require abortion facilities to have safety and sanitation standards and pass clinical inspections with licensing as is required for other medical clinics.
(A vote “No” will leave abortion facilities unmonitored for health and sanitation standards and inspections.)
- Safeguard the Kansas Woman’s Right to Know Law guaranteeing women information about abortion procedures and their risks.
(A vote “NO” allows abortion clinics to hide and withhold information.)
- Require parental notification for minors seeking an abortion.
(A vote “NO” will allow minors to be coerced into abortions without parental notification and predators/rapists to go unpunished)
- Retain a ban on state-funded abortions.
(A vote “NO” will allow barbaric and painful live dismemberment abortions fully funded by taxpayers.)
- Give Kansans (through their representatives) the right to pass laws to regulate the abortion industry.
(A vote “NO” hands over our rights to the abortion industry.)
A vote YES keeps in place commonsense Kansas laws such as:
Banning abortions for the sole purpose of collecting or selling human parts and organs.
The Child Rape Protection Act
The Pain-capable Unborn Child Protection Act bans abortions at 22 weeks. (Compared to a 14-week maximum in Europe).
Healthcare Rights of Conscience Act protects medical professionals and facilities from job loss and litigation for refusal to perform or refer for abortions.
Banning sex-selective abortions
Lies about Value Them Both endangering women who face ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, or rare life-threatening conditions have circulated on social media and elsewhere. Kansas law clearly states these are not abortions, they are medical emergencies. Every existing state law includes protections for the life of the mother.
Value Them Both does not create any new laws. It restores our KS Constitution to the way it was before the 2019 Supreme Court ruling.
(A “No” Vote allows these commonsense laws to be struck down and labeled unconstitutional.)
KANSAS IS FACING A DEFINING MOMENT to decide if Kansas is to become the abortion tax-funded unregulated abortion destination of the Midwest.
Vote YES to protect the rights and safety of women.
Deanne Howell
Emporia
