The Emporia Community Foundation is finally celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Originally set to be held in 2020, the celebration was put off due to COVID-19 and three years of planning and preparations were put on hold. ECF volunteers and staff regrouped and the 25+1 Celebration was scheduled for June 18.
But, no one anticipated the complications of the pandemic on an event like they wanted to host and try as they might, they couldn’t rationalize having the 25+1 Gala this year even though many have been vaccinated.
The story doesn’t end there, though. In true ECF style, the planners started to think outside the box. They examined the ECF mission, “To connect caring people with causes that build stronger communities” and decided to do what they do best — and that’s help our community grow stronger. The result is the Emporia Community Foundation Celebrates to be held the week of June 14.
“With 314 individual funds within the ECF, we do a lot of giving throughout the area," said ECF Executive Director Becky Nurnberg. "The ECF had the money budgeted for the 25th Celebration, so ECF leaders decided it should be put to good use. During the week of June 14, the ECF will be making 2 surprise grants per day of $500 each to area non-profits.
"It will be kind of like the greater Emporia area’s own Publishers Clearing House where we’ll pull up with balloons, cookies and the big ECF check. The real fun will be to hand the recipients the actual check for $500.”
Immediately after the presentations, pictures will be posted on the ECF Facebook page so people can follow along.
More than 75 local non-profits have funds with the ECF.
“The names of the groups with ECF funds were listed and the committee members voted with secret ballots," Nurnberg said. "The votes were then tallied and ten organizations will receive the grants.”
ECF warded the first $500 ECF Celebrates surprise grant to the Chase County Children's Fund.
The Chase County Children's Fund provides support for early childhood programs in Chase County. The fund was started in 2016 to allow the community to donate for young families who could not afford the tuition for pre-school in the Chase County school district.
Scholarships are awarded on a needs basis and they also assist with pre-school needs like new equipment for the playground.
Lisa Lauer, a Chase County Elementary School teacher, represented the Chase Children’s Fund and was grateful for the surprise ECF Celebrates grant.
The second ECF Celebrates surprise grant of $500 went to the Olpe Veterans Memorial. The Olpe Veterans Memorial Fund was started in 2017 and representatives worked hard to collect donations and grants to complete the memorial.
The purpose of the memorial is to honor veterans from all branches of service and will be completed this summer and flags are flown year-round. According to Steve Kuhlman, representative for the Olpe Veterans Memorial Fund, the cost to replace the flags at the memorial is $500 every six months.
ECF Celebrates will be fun, full of surprises, plus thanks to the many who have brought the ECF to where we are today. The ECF works with local schools to give out scholarships, partners with other organizations to sponsor K.I.S.S. and Match Day continues to grow every year.
These ECF programs demonstrate the strength and support from area individuals for the foundation. In looking around the greater Emporia area, the ECF has had an impact on many in one way or another. Whether a donor, a fund holder, a grant recipient or one of the more than 75 organizations with the ECF, all are appreciated.
“ECF Celebrates is going to be exciting and benefit the community. We can’t wait to hand out the checks,” Nurnberg said.
For information about the Emporia Community Foundation call 620-342-9304, visit their website at www.emporiacf.org or check out the ECF Facebook page.
