USD253’s 2022 Report Card is in and it’s not good.
The educational focus has shifted away from academic excellence. Critical Race Theory permeates the curriculum, teaching students that our country is terrible and classifying students as oppressed or oppressors based solely on skin color. Students attend class identifying as animals (“furries”). Drag queen performances now fund H.S clubs. Students’ innocence is taken away by sexualized content and boys now enter USD253’s girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms and sports.
The National Report Card (NAEP) recently came out and the results are dismal for Kansas schools. Nationally, fourth-grade math scores dropped 5-points and eighth-grade scores dropped 8-points since 2019. Kansas eighth graders saw the 8th largest increase of students in the nation BELOW basic proficiency.
According to the Kansas Department of Education, USD253’s performance is even direr. This year over 46% of Emporia’s 12th graders scored below the basic standard level (the lowest of four levels) with a mere 16% at “effective ability.” Let that sink in. Nearly one in two seniors at EHS is not equipped with a basic understanding of math!
Emporia’s senior ELA (reading and writing) scores were significantly below the state average with 41% flunking (7% more than the 34% state average) and 16% rated proficient (15% below the state average of 30%).
The solution is not more tax dollars. A record $123 billion in new federal dollars was dumped into our schools this past year ($2,400 increase/pupil). This is in addition to the $16,200 tax dollars spent on each student in 2020. If the average class size is 22, that’s over $400,000 per classroom! According to Kansas Policy Institute, there has been a negative correlation between increased educational spending and student academic performance since 1998. It is even more alarming as the test standards have dropped and are easier than they used to be.
USD253 has failed our kids. It is time to return to core academics!
Kristi Johnson
Emporia
