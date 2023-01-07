Special to The Gazette
Southeast KANSASWORKS, in partnership with Flint Hills Technical College, will be presenting about career and training resources and unemployment benefits available to those who have lost employment due to mass layoff or permanent closing. We invite all individuals recently affected by job loss to attend this event.
The session will include information on career and training services offered by Southeast KANSASWORKS, training programs available locally, and how to file your unemployment claim.
This event is planned for Jan. 10, 2023, at 11 am. The event will take place at the Humanitarian Center, located at 215 W 6th Ave., Suite 101 in Emporia, KS. For more information you may contact the Emporia Workforce Center at 620-342-3355.
