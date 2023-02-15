Emporians traveled to Kansas City, Missouri to help the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their second Super Bowl win in four years Wednesday.
The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday in a back and forth nailbiter from start to finish in Glendale, Arizona.
Some of our readers who made the trip sent some photos in to share.
